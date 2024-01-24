Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In 2023, more than 700,000 people signed up to the challenge via the official Veganuary website and more than 790 new vegan menu items were added to (chain) restaurants.

And to encourage Brits to flex their diet all year around, Impossible Foods partnered with neighbourhood gastro pub favourite Hungry Horse to offer one lucky individual FREE Impossible™ “Chicken” Nuggets for an ENTIRE YEAR! Whether you’re a well-seasoned vegan or dipping your toes into flexitarianism, this is a treat that will be on top of every foodie’s wishlist.

Impossible Nuggets offer a golden, crispy coating and juicy, tender bite – made from plants, for nugget-lovers. In fact, they actually beat a leading animal nugget 2:1 in a blind taste test*.

With 10g protein per serving and important nutrients like iron, calcium and potassium, they offer a delicious and nutrient-dense plant based alternative that’s also better for the planet – amounting to 55% less water, 24% less land, and 24% less GHG emissions than chicken nuggets from animals*.

In addition to the main prize, 10 runners up prizes are up for grabs: a £50 Greene King e-voucher to be used at your local Hungry Horse, which include Merlin, Paddock, Mundy Arms, Tall Chimney in the Derby area.

To enter, simply complete the details form via Hungry Horse’s website before the competition closes on the 29th of January. (T&Cs apply.)

Promotion open to UK residents only, aged 18+. To enter, complete the form on the Impossible competition promotional page [www.hungryhorse.co.uk/veganuary. ]. One winner will receive either a voucher for free Impossible nuggets for a year (1 voucher which can be used 52 times for 1 portion of Impossible nuggets). Promotion closes at 23.59 on 29th January 2024.