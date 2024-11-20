Host unforgettable corporate celebrations at The Old Stables Bar at Morley Hayes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Celebrate the festive season in style at The Old Stables Bar, Morley Hayes – the ultimate venue for your company Christmas party!

This charming, rustic setting, nestled in the picturesque Morley Hayes grounds, provides the perfect setting for both lunchtime events and lively evening gatherings.

Impress clients and colleagues with a sumptuous selection of food and drink options, including nibbles, Ploughman’s grazing boards, indulgent camembert grazers, and Stables Bar grazers.

For an added touch of festive cheer, add a Resident DJ and dance floor to keep the celebrations going!

The Old Stables Bar is the perfect venue for parties this Christmas

Andrew Allsop, managing director of Morley Hayes, said:

“The festive season is about bringing people together and the Old Stables Bar is the perfect place for businesses to come together and celebrate in a unique atmosphere.

“Our warm, rustic setting offers a unique blend of charm and comfort that’s ideal for corporate get-togethers and provides an inviting space where guests can relax, celebrate, and make memories.”

Private hire is competitively priced at just £75 per hour (minimum booking of three hours for 25 guests).

Morley Hayes is set in the stunning Derbyshire countryside overlooking parkland golf courses. It boasts a luxury four star, 32-bedroom hotel and a choice of three restaurants, including the award-winning two AA rosette Dovecote restaurant, Roosters and Spike Bar.

For bookings and more information about festive events in the Old Stables Bar, contact the events office on 01332 782005 or email [email protected].