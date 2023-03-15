News you can trust since 1855
Historic pub outside Derbyshire town on the market as ‘devastated’ landlords leave after eight years

A pub just outside a Derbyshire town is on the market – after its former landlords left after nearly a decade at the helm.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 15th Mar 2023, 15:22 GMT- 1 min read

The Three Stags Heads on Main Road, Darley Bridge is currently listed for lease on Rightmove.

Its former landlords announced back in September 2022 that they were ‘devastated’ to be moving on from the venue – and the search is now on for new tenants to take on the running of the pub.

The pub is situated on the edge of the Peak District National Park – just a few miles away from both Matlock and Bakewell. The property incorporates a full-operational pub on the ground floor, with a bar, kitchen, 40-cover restaurant and seating area. It also includes two open fires, toilets, a storeroom and beer cellar.

The Three Stags Heads is available for lease.
Upstairs is a four-bedroom flat, which could serve as a home for the new landlords, but requires a modest scheme of renovation.

Outside, there is beer garden which can accommodate up to 80 guests, and a car park with around 25 spaces. Other outbuildings include toilets, a coal store, further storage and a garage.

The lease for the venue would cost £28,000 per annum, with a £14,000 deposit to be paid.

Kavanagh Hayes, an estate agents based in Chatteris, Cambridgeshire, are handling the venue. Viewings of the pub are recommended, and the company can be contacted by calling 01354 697804, or by emailing [email protected].

