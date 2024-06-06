Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Peak District pub with centuries of history will open its doors once again later this month – after flooding last year caused extensive damage.

The George at Hathersage, a 500-year-old coaching inn, will reopen on June 13 after being closed for eight months.

A full refurbishment has taken place after Storm Babet, which wreaked havoc across the Peak District in October 2023, damaged the entire ground floor – including the venue’s restaurant, kitchen and a number of bedrooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Concorde BGW, the design and build specialists that also transformed The George’s sister venue, The Ashford Arms, have taken the opportunity to instil even more heritage and character throughout the building.

The George can be found at Main Road, Hathersage - and will be reopening on June 13. Credit: Tom Hodgson Photography

Historic features have been carefully restored and furniture has been refurbished, along with the installation of new floors and wallpaper.

The toilets have been revamped and popular private dining area, The Dragon’s Den, has also been redone. The final eight bedrooms at The George have also now been finished. Outside, the expansive courtyard has been refurbished, ready for a busy summer.

Alice Houghton, general manager at The George, said: “We really can't wait to welcome everyone back to The George. We've used the time we've been closed to improve training, raise standards and get ready for a busy, bustling summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole team is so excited to get back to The George. While repairs were underway, employees were redeployed to our sister sites, The Maynard and The Ashford Arms, and have been working very hard. But The George is where our heart is and we’re so pleased to see it restored to its former glory.”

The George was hit by flooding during Storm Babet back in October 2023.

A grand reopening will take place on June 13 from 12.00pm, with dinner service starting at 5pm. Food will be served from 12.00pm.

The George will reopen with its summer gastropub menu, designed by Raymond Blanc trained executive chef, Adrian Gagea, and executed by head chef, James Heywood. The pub has been sorely missed by locals and visitors alike, and is expected to be extremely busy, including for Father’s Day on June 16.

Rob Hattersley, owner of independent hospitality business, Longbow Bars & Restaurants, shared his delight at the upcoming reopening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The damage caused by Storm Babet was unbelievable. Staff tried in vain to protect our beloved, historic pub but there was nothing we could do. The water poured in and the place was engulfed, affecting the kitchen and ground-floor bedrooms immediately.

The flooding caused damage to several bedrooms, along with The George’s kitchen and restaurant.

“I have been so impressed with how our staff have pulled together while The George has been going through an extensive drying out and refurbishment period.

“The team from The George have been an absolute asset to our sister venues, The Maynard and The Ashford Arms. We’ve used it as an opportunity to bolster our training sessions, and have also developed a new career pathway called The Longbow Way so we can always focus on progressing from within.

“I have also been overwhelmed by the support and feedback from locals and regular visitors from further afield. I feel like everyone has been behind us and The George as we get it back on its feet.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The menu at The George changes according to the season, and what is being grown nearby, with ingredients supplied by local farms, heritage brewers and artisan producers. The pub serves breakfast, lunch (including Sunday lunch), afternoon tea and dinner.

There is also an extensive children’s menu and options for individuals with dietary requirements. That includes more than 69 gluten free options – accounting for 95.6% of the main menu.

The pub also has 24 spacious and contemporarily styled en-suite bedrooms, making it ideal for a stay in Hathersage, one of the best Peak District locations for walking, climbing, and sightseeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob founded Longbow Bars & Restaurants shortly before the pandemic hit, selling his house to fund his first venue, The Maynard in Hope Valley. He had a rocky start, which saw him on the brink of bankruptcy, due to the nationwide lockdowns, but he has quickly established himself as a rising star in the Peak District hotel, pub and restaurant industry.

The George was acquired by Rob in June 2021. He has since opened The Ashford Arms, a historic pub in Ashford-in-the-Water, near Bakewell. Rob also recently revealed his plans to transform the former Royal Bank of Scotland in Bakewell into a premium dining destination.