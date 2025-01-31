Historic Peak District inn named among the UK’s 100 best gastropubs at prestigious industry awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A second Peak District venue has been ranked among the UK’s top 100 gastropubs by Estrella Damm.

The Blind Bull, located in Little Hucklow, has been named as one of the top 100 gastropubs across the UK by Estrella Damm.

The pub featured in 93rd place in the rankings, which celebrate the highest standard of pub dining across the country.

Estrella Damm said that the venue’s food offering was driven by “bold, simple cooking that makes use of the very best ingredients.”

The Blind Bull has been named among the UK’s best gastropubs.

They added that the team, led by Luke Hawkins, use the “best local suppliers” to ensure that “each dish offers a real bang of flavour.”

The Estrella Damm rankings were launched in 2009 and have become one of the most prestigious industry awards. They are formulated following industry expert voting, and the final list reflects the opinions and expertise of 350 pub operators, food writers, pubco catering development managers, executive chefs, celebrity and top hospitality industry chefs, pub guide editors, industry chiefs and food operators.

The Blind Bull inhabits the site of Britain’s fifth oldest public house, with the 12th century inn being restored after an extensive renovation – creating a unique dining space and tap room.

The pub is no stranger to such recognition, having claimed the regional and national gold awards at the VisitEnglandAwards for Excellence in 2023. It is also one of 10 Derbyshire venues to be listed in the Michelin Guide.

It is not the only Derbyshire venue to feature in the list, with The Pack Horse in Hayfield being ranked in 18th place.