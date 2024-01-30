Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chequers Inn, on the A625 at Froggatt, has been named as one of the 10 best UK country pubs for a winter weekend by The Guardian.

The traditional pub, which dates back to the 1700s, was described as offering “some of the best views in the Peak District” – and the inn’s menu was praised.

The venue was also recommended for its proximity to some of Derbyshire and the Peak District’s most popular tourist hotspots – including Chatsworth, Bakewell and Buxton.

This recognition comes after the pub faced an extremely difficult 2023, after the A625 was closed for 13 months by Severn Trent.

Jonathan Tindall, who has owned The Chequers Inn for 21 years, told the Derbyshire Times that the closure had ‘wiped out all passing trade’ – leaving them “just trying to survive.”