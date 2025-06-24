A “special” pub nestled in the Peak District has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award – celebrating the best country inns across the UK.

The Ashford Arms, located on Church Street in Ashford-in-the-Water, has been shortlisted in the Best Country Pub category at the Great British Pub Awards 2025.

It is the only Derbyshire pub to be recognised in this category, a significant milestone just over 12 months after its grand reopening in March 2024 following a £1.6 million refurbishment.

Known as the ‘pub Oscars’ and organised by The Morning Advertiser, the Great British Pub Awards shine a light on the UK’s most exceptional pubs across a range of categories – including Best Pub Garden and Best Sustainable Pub.

The Ashford Arms has been shortlisted for a prestigious industry award.

The Best Country Pub category rewards establishments that deliver outstanding experiences in rural settings - combining food, service, setting and atmosphere to create something truly special.

Rob Hattersley, Managing Director of Longbow Venues, said: “To be recognised in this category is a huge honour - especially as the only Derbyshire pub on the list. The Ashford Arms is a special place, and we’ve worked hard to bring it back to life while respecting its history and charm. We’re proud of the team for creating something truly welcoming and memorable.”

Stephen Atkinson, Operations Director at Longbow Venues, added: “This shortlisting is a credit to the whole team at The Ashford Arms. From the kitchen to front of house and housekeeping, everyone plays a part in delivering the kind of warm, high-quality experience that our guests remember. We wanted to create a modern country pub that still felt rooted in tradition - and this recognition is proof that we’re on the right path.”

The Ashford Arms is part of the award-winning Longbow Venues collection, which includes The Maynard, The George at Hathersage, The Peacock at Owler Bar, The Peacock at Rowsley.

The winners of the Great British Pub Awards will be announced at a ceremony on September 24 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.

In further recognition of Longbow’s commitment to nurturing talent, two team members have been shortlisted in the 2025 East Midlands Enterprising Women Awards - which celebrate outstanding achievements by women in business across the region.

Victoria Cone has been named a finalist in the Developing Leader category, while Katie Angrave is shortlisted for Female Employee of the Year.

The awards champion female leadership, ambition, and impact - recognising those making a meaningful difference in their organisations and industries. The winners will be announced at an event held at Winstanley House in Leicester on September 26.