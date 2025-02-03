Historic Derbyshire hotel and restaurant set to reopen next month – after being taken on by Peak District pub entrepreneur

A historic Derbyshire venue will open its doors again next month after closing for a “refresh” – with a Peak District pub entrepreneur now at the helm.

The Peacock at Rowsley, one of Derbyshire’s most historic hotels and restaurants, has been taken on by Longbow Venues - an independent Derbyshire hospitality business.

Nestled in the picturesque village of Rowsley, on the edge of the Peak District National Park, The Peacock was originally built as a manor house in 1652 - before becoming a luxury hotel and fine dining destination.

Longbow Venues currently operate a number of businesses across the county - including The Maynard at Grindleford, The George at Hathersage, the Ashford Arms at Ashford in the Water and The Peacock at Owler Bar.

Under Longbow Venues’ stewardship, the aim is to maintain the Peacock’s award-winning reputation - having claimed four Silver AA stars and three AA rosettes.

From Monday, February 3, The Peacock at Rowsley will undergo a refresh with leading design firm Concorde BGW. They hope to maintain the venue’s heritage and refined atmosphere, while introducing subtle enhancements to bring even more warmth and comfort to the interiors. The Peacock at Rowsley will reopen in March 2025.

Rob Hattersley, Longbow Venues’ Managing Director, said: “The Peacock at Rowsley holds a special place in my heart, my family’s, and the wider community.

“While we are committed to maintaining the hotel’s exceptional standards of food and service, we want to open our doors even wider—whether it’s for a coffee, a relaxed drink, or an unforgettable dining experience.”

The hotel boasts fifteen beautifully appointed bedrooms, a cosy bar offering premium wines, local ales and locally inspired dishes - along with a stunning riverfront garden designed by Arne Maynard.

All existing staff will remain, ensuring the same dedicated team continues to deliver the high standards of service and warm hospitality that guests have come to expect from The Peacock at Rowsley.

Along with the changes to the space at the Peacock, Longbow Venues will be reintroducing Sunday lunches - along with an inviting afternoon tea experience. The team also hopes to strengthen ties with local suppliers - continuing to use produce from the Haddon estate.

The custodianship of The Peacock at Rowsley was passed from Rutland Hotels Ltd owned by Lord Edward Manners, from January 31 2025.

Lord Edward Manners said: “Having owned The Peacock at Rowsley for the last 22 years, I am delighted to now pass it on to Rob and the team at Longbow Venues; a superb local company who are doing a brilliant job with all their venues nearby.

“I am very proud of what the Peacock and all my wonderful team have achieved over the years, and am very excited to watch it flourish with Longbow. I know it is in a safe pair of hands. I wish Longbow and the Peacock the very best of luck and a prosperous future.”

Joining The Peacock as General Manager is Róbert Ciulinaru, bringing a wealth of experience from some of the UK’s most prestigious establishments, including Alchemilla—a Michelin-starred fine dining restaurant in Nottingham, and Grantley Hall—a five-star luxury country house hotel in the heart of Yorkshire.

At the helm of the restaurant is Head Chef Dan Smith, who has been at The Peacock at Rowsley for an incredible 18 years. Michelin-trained under Tom Aikens, Dan is known for his seasonal, high-quality approach to fine dining. His deep understanding of the restaurant’s history and guests’ expectations will help to ensure a seamless transition.

Dan’s vision for the restaurant will be further refined and executed with the support of Longbow Venues' new Area Chef, Tom Marr, ensuring that the outstanding culinary standards at The Peacock will continue to flourish.

In support of Dan Smith’s ambitious culinary vision, Longbow Venues will remodel the kitchen to provide an even stronger platform for exceptional food.

Behind the scenes, Longbow Venues brings an experienced leadership team with a deep understanding of both fine dining and high-end hospitality. Operations Director Stephen Atkinson and Group Executive Chef Adrian Gagea both have fine-dining backgrounds, with Adrian having trained under the legendary Raymond Blanc.

Rob Hattersley also has experience as a classically trained chef, previously working at the renowned fine-dining restaurant Fischer’s in Baslow.

The freehold of The Peacock at Rowsley is being acquired by Coverland UK, who will lease the property to Longbow Venues. Longbow has a strong working relationship with Coverland, which owns three of its other properties.