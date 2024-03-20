Historic country pub on the edge of the Peak District set to reopen this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Old Gate Inn, located on Well Street in Brassington, will reopen tomorrow – with a new team at the helm of the pub.

In a post published on the pub’s Facebook page, the team said: “The Old Gate Inn is now under new management. We'll be reopening the pub this Thursday with our kitchen opening the following week. We're excited to welcome you all.”

The venue being taken on by a company that also runs The Knockerdown Inn, near Carsington Water, and Hopton Hall.

This village pub dates back to the 17th century.

The Old Gate Inn was originally built in 1616, although it was altered in 1874, and the building has Grade II* listed status. It is also described by CAMRA’s Pub Heritage Group as a pub interior of exceptional national historic importance.