Historic 18th-century pub in Derbyshire opens its doors once again – welcoming customers back after period of closure

An 18th-century Derbyshire pub is preparing to welcome customers back through its doors once again – after a period of closure for the historic inn.

The Greyhound Hotel, located on Cromford’s Market Place, is opening again today (Thursday, June 19) after having closed for four weeks.

In a Facebook post, a spokesperson for the pub said: “We’re delighted to let you know that The Greyhound Hotel in Cromford will be re-opening on Thursday at 5.00pm for drinks only. Our kitchen will follow closely behind, opening this Friday at 12.00pm – just in time for the weekend.

“Behind the scenes, we’ve been working incredibly hard to make sure everything is fully operational, safe, and ready to welcome you back. You’ll also notice we’ve made a start on improving our seating areas with some light decoration – and this is just the beginning.

The Greyhound is opening its doors once again.

“Over the next few weeks, we’ll be making continuous improvements throughout the pub to make The Greyhound even better. We can’t wait to see you all again – join us for that long-awaited pint.”

The pub’s previous landlords departed The Greyhound on May 19, having spent 15 months at the helm, but will continue to run another Cromford pub – as they remain at The Boat Inn.