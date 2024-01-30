News you can trust since 1855
Here are the best and worst rated McDonalds in the Chesterfield and North Derbyshire area - according to Google reviews

When you’re out and about and are gagging for a bite to eat then McDonalds is never far away.
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 21st Feb 2023, 07:17 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 11:19 GMT

But sometimes the experiences can be very different with some branches modern, spacious and quiet and others a little too rundown, busy and dishing up disappointingly cold fries and burgers.

So where is the best place to go if you want sizzling hot fries, a tasty burger and a good customer experience.

Here we bring you some of the best rated Maccies in the area as per reviews by Google.

Let us know your McDonalds of choice and why via social media.

McDonald's - Alma Park Chesterfield - is rated 3.9 out of 2,339 reviews

McDonad's - West Bars, Chesterfield - has a 3.7 rating out of 645 Google reviews.

McDonald's on 33 Low Pavement, Chesterfield, has a 3.8 rating out of 1,203 reviews.

McDonald's - Derby Rd, Clay Cross - is rated 3.8 out of 1,134 reviews.

