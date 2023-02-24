Chesterfield is blessed with many excellent places to go for a top quality lunch experience.placeholder image
Chesterfield is blessed with many excellent places to go for a top quality lunch experience.

Here are some of the finest places to enjoy a good lunch around Chesterfield, according to reviews left by diners on Google

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 24th Feb 2023, 08:22 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2025, 14:35 BST
When you fancy going out for a good lunch in Chesterfield, you’re not going to be stuck for choice or quality.

From cafes and traditional pub lunches to Italian, Turkish and other European cuisine, there is something for all tastes and budgets.

Perhaps with that it mind it might be tough to choose where to go. To help you, here is a list of the best places around town, according to reviews left by diners on Google.

See if your favourite spot makes the list. And tell us where you like to dine and why via our social media channels.

"Wonderful food and fabulously friendly family run cafe. Lovely little gem in Chesterfield." - Rated: 4.8 (139 reviews)

1. Filippelli's Bistro & Bar - 9-11 Glumangate, Chesterfield

"Wonderful food and fabulously friendly family run cafe. Lovely little gem in Chesterfield." - Rated: 4.8 (139 reviews) Photo: Filippelli's Bistro & Bar

Photo Sales
Casual nook with a warm, rustic vibe, plating European & English fare for breakfast, lunch & dinner. Rated: 4.5 out of 730 reviews.

2. Bottle and Thyme - 15-17 Knifesmithgate, Chesterfield

Casual nook with a warm, rustic vibe, plating European & English fare for breakfast, lunch & dinner. Rated: 4.5 out of 730 reviews. Photo: Bottle and Thyme

Photo Sales
"My favourite place in Chesterfield. Great food, lovely staff & amazing atmosphere. Love it." - Rated: 4.8 (61 reviews)

3. Déjà Vu - 19 Old Rd, Chesterfield

"My favourite place in Chesterfield. Great food, lovely staff & amazing atmosphere. Love it." - Rated: 4.8 (61 reviews) Photo: Google

Photo Sales
"Absolutely spot on. Got to be one of the best restaurants/takeaways in Chesterfield. Brilliant service, fantastic food." - Rated: 4.8 (610 reviews)

4. Afat's Grill - 413 Sheffield Rd, Whittington Moor

"Absolutely spot on. Got to be one of the best restaurants/takeaways in Chesterfield. Brilliant service, fantastic food." - Rated: 4.8 (610 reviews) Photo: Afat's Grill

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldGoogle
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice