Here are 9 cosy Chesterfield pubs where you can spend the May Bank Holiday

From those old classics in the town centre to a few lying further out of town, these boozers are a good option for anyone giving up on the great outdoors and looking for indoor fun.
1. Beat the British weather
Here are nine cosy Chesterfield pubs where you can spend the May Bank Holiday Photo: Google
2. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road
One reviewer said: "Good beer, friendly service, roaring fireplace, occasional cheese & biscuits."With 158 Google reviews and 4.5/5. Photo: Google
3. Pig & Pump, St Mary's Gate
One reviewer said: "Cosy, simple. To my taste all dishes lack vegetables".With 790 Google reviews and 4.6/5. Photo: Google
4. The Market Pub, New Square
One reviewer said: "A cosy pub with a genuine patina to all of it's furnishings. The food was very tasty, reasonably priced and honest. There is a wide choice of food and drink available there."With 1,313 Google reviews and 4.5/5. Photo: Google