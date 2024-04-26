Here are 9 cosy Chesterfield pubs where you can spend the May Bank Holiday

For those, not unwisely, expecting rain as a more than likely outcome in the early May Bank Holiday, we put together a list of pubs lauded by Google reviewers as “cosy”.
By Ben McVay
Published 26th Apr 2024, 13:19 BST

From those old classics in the town centre to a few lying further out of town, these boozers are a good option for anyone giving up on the great outdoors and looking for indoor fun.

1. Beat the British weather

One reviewer said: "Good beer, friendly service, roaring fireplace, occasional cheese & biscuits."With 158 Google reviews and 4.5/5.

2. Peacock Inn, Chatsworth Road

One reviewer said: "Cosy, simple. To my taste all dishes lack vegetables".With 790 Google reviews and 4.6/5.

3. Pig & Pump, St Mary's Gate

One reviewer said: "A cosy pub with a genuine patina to all of it's furnishings. The food was very tasty, reasonably priced and honest. There is a wide choice of food and drink available there."With 1,313 Google reviews and 4.5/5.

4. The Market Pub, New Square

