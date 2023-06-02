News you can trust since 1855
Here are 19 of the best fish and chip shops to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day in the Chesterfield area

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 7th Feb 2023, 08:03 BST
Updated 23rd May 2023, 06:30 BST

And perhaps there is no better Friday to do just that as the nation prepares to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day today (2nd June).

National Fish & Chip Day is about giving the fish and chips industry recognition, helping to secure its position as the nation’s favourite dish.

The event, which takes place on the first Friday in June every year, already has the backing of key players in the industry.

National Fish and Chip Day was launched in 2015 to celebrate the nation’s favourite dish.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Thankfully our old friend google is always there to offer a helping hand.

So, with that in mind, here we bring you a list of some of Chesterfield’s best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

"My regular chip shop, always a good meal. Good value for money. Staff are really friendly and helpful. Would highly recommend to anyone." Rated 4.7 (78 reviews)

1. Chatsworth Fish Bar - 257 Chatsworth Rd, Chesterfield

A classic chippy menu, plus veggie options, burgers & beers, in a relaxed venue with takeaway. Rated 4.6 (1.6k reviews)

2. Chesters - 151 Sheffield Road, Chesterfield

"We have chips Fridays at work from here consistently, great food lovely staff." Rated 4.5 (100 reviews)

3. Boythorpe Fryer, - 140 Boythorpe Rd, Chesterfield

"Great value chip shop selling a wide selection of food." Rated 4.5 (219 reviews)

4. Union Jack Fish & Chips - 418 Chatsworth Rd, Brampton

