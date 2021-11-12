Here are 18 of the best places in Chesterfield and beyond for roast dinners according to our readers

Roast dinners are the ultimate comfort food but are time-consuming to prepare and there’s all those pots to wash afterwards.

It’s much simpler to treat yourself to one of our country’s favourite meals by going out to eat.

In honour of National Roast Dinner Day we asked the Derbyshire Times fans on Facebook, what places they would recommend for a roast dinner.

The flood of replies show there is a great appetite for traditional fare in Derbyshire’s pubs and restaurants.

Our post also attracted several comments from people claiming roast dinners cooked at home are the best. Praise came from Vickie Perkins for her mum’s roast dinners, Emma Kerry for her dad’s culinary efforts and Monica Twidle for her daughter-in-law Claire Louise who, she said, “makes a mean roast dinner.”

Memories also bubbled to the surface. Dawn Kershaw said: “My Mum used to cook a roast dinner every Sunday and her Yorkshire puddings used to hit the top of the oven! She can't cook now as she suffers with MND but her roast dinners were epic.”

Toni Cooper said her late gran used to rustle up the best roast meals. She said: “I do always make my roasties and yorkies from scratch now I have to cook my own. Doesn't quite taste the same though.”

1. Chesterfield The Badger on Brockwell Lane, Chesterfield, is recommended by Marie Cooke Harris. Book at 01246 731293 or via www.thebadgerpub.co.uk

2. Clay Cross Tim Jackson, Michelle Levick and Marie Cooke Harris recommended the roast dinners at the Three Horseshoes, Market Street, Clay Cross. Book at 01246 861789 or https://threehorseshoescx.com

3. Elmton Sam Carrington flagged up the Elm Tree in Elmton for its roast dinners. To book call 01909 721261 or visit www.elmtreeelmton.co.uk

4. Chesterfield Melanie Ulyatt recommends roasts at the Galleon Steakhouse on St Mary's Gate, Chesterfield. Call 01246 559065 or book online at www.thegalleonsteakhouse.co.uk