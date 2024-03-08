Here are 13 great leisure and tourism businesses to try in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

2 . Barrow Hill Roundhouse

Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the United Kingdom with an operational turntable. Built in 1870, it was threatened with demolition in 1991 when the site was closed by British Rail. It was saved by a group of dedicated volunteers who have transformed it into a premier railway venue. The Roundhouse is open to the general public on Saturdays and Sundays between March and December. Photo: Destination Chesterfield