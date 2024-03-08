Here are 13 great leisure and tourism businesses to try in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire

From family fun, theatre trips and more, here are just 13 stand-out attractions that may hit the spot.
1. Chesterfield Festival of Cricket
The Chesterfield Festival of Cricket will return to Queen’s Park in June 2023 with Derbyshire set to do battle with local rivals Yorkshire in the County Championship. Jimmy Drew, Commerical Manager of Derbyshire County Cricket Club, said: “Chesterfield has a really good opportunity to capitalise on the great things that are taking place in the town and the surrounding area as well.” Photo: David Rogers
2. Barrow Hill Roundhouse
Barrow Hill Roundhouse is the last surviving railway roundhouse in the United Kingdom with an operational turntable. Built in 1870, it was threatened with demolition in 1991 when the site was closed by British Rail. It was saved by a group of dedicated volunteers who have transformed it into a premier railway venue. The Roundhouse is open to the general public on Saturdays and Sundays between March and December. Photo: Destination Chesterfield
3. Dronfield Hall Barn
Dronfield Hall Barn is managed by the Dronfield Heritage Trust, a registered charity, formed in 2007 to take on the challenge of rescuing and re-developing the Barn into a high-specification community hub for Dronfield and District. It was originally a high status Medieval Hall built by Lady Alice Deincourt – great Aunt to Richard III. Dating back to 1430, it is Dronfield’s earliest recorded domestic building. Photo: Destination Chesterfield
4. Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa
Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa is the pefect place to get away from it all and relax. Lccated in Brimington, Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa is a beautiful 19th century manor house hotel, set amongst 6 acres of formal award-winning gardens, the Grade 2 listed hotel is surrounded by 29 acres of parkland. Photo: Ringwood Hall Hotel & Spa