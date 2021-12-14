Here are 11 of the best butchers in Derbyshire to get your Christmas fare, according to Facebook followers

Derbyshire has plenty of butchers but which provides the best meat to its customers?
We asked social media followers for their recommendations and got lots of responses on our Facebook page.
Has your favourite butcher made it into the top ten?
1. Calow
R.B. Elliott and Sons is recommended by Kim Jones who says 'been best butchers for years.' The farm shop at Stud Farm, Chesterfield Rd, Calow, near Chesterfield, S44 5UN, is open every day except Sunday. Call 01246 277269.
Photo: Pixabay
2. Chesterfield
Sue Fletcher and Allen Pickering senior chose Watson and Brown, Whittington Moor, as the best place for meat. Visit the website www.watsonandbrown.co.uk or call 01246 450536.
Photo: Google
3. Bolsover/Shirebrook
The Bolsover branch of Robert Bowrings in the Market Place was top choice for many respondents. Lezley Brown said: "Craig is helpful, knowledgeable and friendly - highly recommended." Bowrings at Shirebrook was praised by Neil Stothard for "outstanding service, not just for Christmas." Contact the Bolsover shop on 01246 824238 or Shirebrook on 01623 748748.
Photo: Google
4. Ashover
Highfield House Farm Shop on Darley Road, Ashover, S45 0LW, was described as "a proper farm shop" by Paul Morris. The shop is open six days a week and closed on Mondays. Find out more online at https://highfieldhousefarm.co.uk or call 01246 590817.
Photo: Google