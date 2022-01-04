Here are 10 of the best places in Chesterfield for plant-based food during Veganuary

4. Oozies

Oozies is on Steeplegate, Chesterfield. David Lunt posted on Google reviews: "I have never really been into the vegan style of food (I know this restaurant isn’t fully vegan but it gave off a healthy vegan type vibe), however I ate here with my girlfriend and was absolutely amazed! I ordered the spinach fritter and my girlfriend had a custom chosen salad which were both scrumptiously delicious! Call 01246 766446 or visit https://qoozies.com.

Photo: Google