Here are 10 of the best places in Chesterfield for plant-based food during Veganuary

Could you give up meat for a month and adopt a plant-based diet? Plenty of people are doing just that in support of the Veganuary campaign throughout January.
Last year, nearly half of Veganuary supporters (46%) said they were giving up meat to save animals, 22 percent of supporters backed the campaign for health reasons, 21 percent wanted to do their bit for the environment while the remaining 11 percent had other reasons for adopting the vegan diet.
But there’s no reason for you to forego delicious meals when eating out. Cafes, restaurants and bars in Chesterfield offer plenty of mouth-watering vegan dishes to tempt you.
1. Figaro
Figaro at Allendale Road, Wingerworth, has a month of offers including free drinks and a free dessert to support Veganuary. Jo Gosling posted on Google reviews: "Amazing vegan food from an incredibly talented chef and brilliant friendly service." Call 01246 601163 or visit the website https://figarowingerworth.wixsite.com.
Photo: Submitted
2. Vegged
Vegged is on Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, and according to Google reviewer Stefania offers: "Amazing vegan breakfast, decent prices, very friendly staff!" Call 01246 550059 or go to https://vegged.co.uk/
Photo: Submitted
3. Sorbo Lounge
Sorbo Lounge is in Market Place, Chesterfield, and has vegan and vegetarian menus. Fahad Hassan posted on Google reviews: "All the staff was very friendly, good vibes and the food was simply amazing !" Call 01246 235845 or visit https://thelounges.co.uk/sorbo/
Photo: Google
4. Oozies
Oozies is on Steeplegate, Chesterfield. David Lunt posted on Google reviews: "I have never really been into the vegan style of food (I know this restaurant isn’t fully vegan but it gave off a healthy vegan type vibe), however I ate here with my girlfriend and was absolutely amazed! I ordered the spinach fritter and my girlfriend had a custom chosen salad which were both scrumptiously delicious! Call 01246 766446 or visit https://qoozies.com.
Photo: Google