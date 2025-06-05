The Guardian has recently revealed its list of the happiest places to live across the country – with Chesterfield being ranked in the top three for the Midlands.

Their experts were full of praise for the town, but we wanted to hear from our readers about what they thought made Chesterfield a special place to live.

We asked our readers why they thought Chesterfield was rated so highly by The Guardian, and a list of their answers can be found below – is there anything about Chesterfield that you think we missed?

Things that make Chesterfield special Our readers have explained why they think Chesterfield deserves to be rated among the UK's happiest places to live.

Friendly atmosphere Juliette Hill said: "Chesterfield is certainly the friendliest place - every time I come back to Chesterfield I am greeted with cheery smiles and friendliness."

Peak District on our doorstep Andrew C Slack said: "We seem to be more appreciated by those who come back to visit or move back here. I think it's a great location close to Derbyshire Dales and Peak District and not far from open countryside in most directions."