Their experts were full of praise for the town, but we wanted to hear from our readers about what they thought made Chesterfield a special place to live.
We asked our readers why they thought Chesterfield was rated so highly by The Guardian, and a list of their answers can be found below – is there anything about Chesterfield that you think we missed?
1. Things that make Chesterfield special
Our readers have explained why they think Chesterfield deserves to be rated among the UK’s happiest places to live. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Friendly atmosphere
Juliette Hill said: “Chesterfield is certainly the friendliest place - every time I come back to Chesterfield I am greeted with cheery smiles and friendliness.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Peak District on our doorstep
Andrew C Slack said: “We seem to be more appreciated by those who come back to visit or move back here. I think it’s a great location close to Derbyshire Dales and Peak District and not far from open countryside in most directions.” Photo: RKH
4. History and heritage
Brenda Contardi said: “Born here, it has good and bad like anywhere else, but I love Chesterfield, its history and our Crooked Spire!” Photo: JPIMedia
