Great pubs, community spirit and proximity to the Peak District – residents explain why Chesterfield was ranked among the UK’s happiest places

By Tom Hardwick
Published 5th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2025, 18:58 BST
Our readers have explained why Chesterfield is among the UK’s happiest places – after the town was named among the country’s best places to live by The Guardian.

The Guardian has recently revealed its list of the happiest places to live across the country – with Chesterfield being ranked in the top three for the Midlands.

Their experts were full of praise for the town, but we wanted to hear from our readers about what they thought made Chesterfield a special place to live.

We asked our readers why they thought Chesterfield was rated so highly by The Guardian, and a list of their answers can be found below – is there anything about Chesterfield that you think we missed?

1. Things that make Chesterfield special

Our readers have explained why they think Chesterfield deserves to be rated among the UK’s happiest places to live. Photo: Brian Eyre

Juliette Hill said: “Chesterfield is certainly the friendliest place - every time I come back to Chesterfield I am greeted with cheery smiles and friendliness.”

2. Friendly atmosphere

Juliette Hill said: “Chesterfield is certainly the friendliest place - every time I come back to Chesterfield I am greeted with cheery smiles and friendliness.” Photo: Brian Eyre

Andrew C Slack said: “We seem to be more appreciated by those who come back to visit or move back here. I think it’s a great location close to Derbyshire Dales and Peak District and not far from open countryside in most directions.”

3. Peak District on our doorstep

Andrew C Slack said: “We seem to be more appreciated by those who come back to visit or move back here. I think it’s a great location close to Derbyshire Dales and Peak District and not far from open countryside in most directions.” Photo: RKH

Brenda Contardi said: “Born here, it has good and bad like anywhere else, but I love Chesterfield, its history and our Crooked Spire!”

4. History and heritage

Brenda Contardi said: “Born here, it has good and bad like anywhere else, but I love Chesterfield, its history and our Crooked Spire!” Photo: JPIMedia

