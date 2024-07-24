Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bavette in Leeds won the title of Britain's Best Local Restaurant 🍽️

The Good Food Guide celebrates the best of British restaurants

Bavette in Leeds was the overall winner of Britain's Best Local Restaurant

A winner of each region was crowned

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The winners of the prestigious Good Food Guide awards have been named, with local restaurants across the country being named in the top 100.

Celebrating the best of British dining, the esteemed guide highlights the excellence of independent restaurants across the UK.

Despite receiving an astonishing number of nominations from satisfied diners across the country, the Good Food Guide crowned Bavette in Horsforth, Leeds Britain's Best Local Restaurant.

Opened in February 2024 by Sandy Jarvis and Clément Cousin, Bavette received the prestigious title after impressing diners and the Good Food Guide’s inspectors with an authentic menu and warmth of hospitality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good Food Guide: Top 100 local restaurants across the UK are named. (Photo: xartproduction - stock.adobe.com) | xartproduction - stock.adobe.com

Chloë Hamilton, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said of Bavette: “With Sandy and Clément’s backgrounds in some of London’s top establishments (Terroirs,where they met, is a strong influence), opening a restaurant together in an outer suburb of Leeds looked great on paper.

“But the way they’ve brought it to life – excellent bistro cooking, an adventurous, engaging wine list (including bottles from Clément’s family of organic winemakers in the Loire), and the energy and warmth of the team – make it irresistible. They’ve had 1st birthday parties and 90th birthday parties here. It has lit up the community.’

Each region had an overall winner, which included:

Central & East of England: Greyhound Inn - Pettistree

London: Mambow – Clapton

North East England: Bavette - Leeds

North West England: Cibus – Levenshulme

Scotland: Fin & Grape – Edinburgh

South East England: Med – Brighton

South West England: North Street Kitchen – Fowey

Wales: Inn at the Sticks - Llansteffan

Here is the full list of the top 100 restaurants that have been included in the Good Food Guide 2024:

Central & East of England

L’Hexagone Bistro Français, Norwich

Darleys Restaurant, Darley Abbey

Fancett’s Bistro, Cambridge

The Gin Trap Inn, Ringstead

The Kilpeck Inn, Kilpeck

Hitchen’s Barn, Oakham

The Trooper, Aldbury

The Plough, Bolnhurst

Chapter, Birmingham

Benoli, Norwich

Tropea, Birmingham

Lark, Bury St Edmunds

Greyhound Inn, Pettistree

Sam’s Waterside, Brentford

Les 2 Garçons, Crouch End

The Parakeet, Kentish Town

Home SW15, Putney

Josephine, Chelsea

Paulette, Maida Vale

Giulia, Shepherd’s Bush

Rubedo, Stoke Newington

Mambow, Clapton

North East England

Homestead Kitchen, Goathland

The Small Canteen, Newcastle upon Tyne

The Empire Cafe, Leeds

The Orange Bird, Sheffield

Origin Social, Northallerton

The Hispanist, Hull

Long Friday, Newcastle upon Tyne

Brook’s, Brighouse

Ophelia, South Gosforth

Hearth, Hull

Coin, Hebden Bridge

Hern, Leeds

Bavette, Leeds

North West England

Lily’s Vegetarian Indian Cuisine, Ashton-under-Lyne

Bombay to Mumbai, Stockport

Edinburgh Castle, Manchester

Higher Ground, Manchester

Another Hand, Manchester

The Spärrows, Manchester

The Rum Fox, Grindleton

A Se Anar, Blackpool

The Pearl, Prestwich

The Yan, Grasmere

Belzan, Liverpool

Covino, Chester

Cibus, Levenshulme

Scotland

The Kinneuchar Inn, Kilconquhar

L’Escargot Bleu, Stockport

The Gordon Arms, Selkirk

The Dory Bistro, Pittenweem

The Palmerston, Edinburgh

The Whitehouse, Lochaline

Provender, Melrose

Gloriosa, Glasgow

Leftfield, Edinburgh

Fin & Grape, Edinburgh

South East England

The Folkestone Wine Company, Folkestone

The Bottle & Glass Inn, Binfield Heath

Harbour Street Tapas, Whitstable

Fourth and Church, Hove

The Blue Pelican, Deal

The Woodspeen, Woodspeen

The Pilgrim, North Marston

Seasonality, Maidenhead

Mori Mori, Margate

Pompette, Oxford

Palmito, Hove

Tallow, Southborough

Med, Brighton

South West England

The Farm Table at Darts Farm, Topsham

Upstairs at Landrace, Bath

The Barrington Boar, Barrington

The Scallop Shell, Bath

The Farmers Arms, Bideford

The Lost Kitchen, Chettiscombe

Wild Artichokes, Kingsbridge

Caper and Cure, Bristol

Tare Bistro, Bristol

Root Wells, Wells

Sam & Jak, Cirencester

Brassica, Beaminster

Noah’s, Bristol

Edie’s, St Austell

North Street Kitchen, Fowey

Wales

The Shed Restaurant, Swansea

Yr Hen Printworks, Cardigan

Paternoster Farm, Pembroke

Freckled Angel, Menai Bridge

Hare & Hounds, Aberthin

Sage Kitchen, Menai Bridge

The Warren, Camarthen

Catch 22, Valley

Y Polyn, Nantgaredig

Mesen, Cardiff

Inn at the Sticks, Llansteffan