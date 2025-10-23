Ghost story menu, Witches Wood Mini-Trail and haunted walks at The Cupola, Stoney Middleton

Witch’s Wood-Fired Pizza at The Cupola

This Halloween, The Cupola Kitchen & Rooms in Stoney Middleton invites visitors to savour a limited-edition Ghost Story menu and step into the folklore of one of Derbyshire’s most atmospheric villages, with twilight self-guided walks, an outdoor Witches Wood mini-trail for families, and a one-night Halloween celebration on Thursday 31 October.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the heart of the week is the Ghost Story menu - a playful nod to local legends with hearty, seasonal dishes and a touch of theatre.

Highlights include Black Harry’s Flame-Grilled Burger, Witch’s Wood-Fired Pizza, and Boundary Stone Ghoul-ash Stew, joined by comforting favourites such as pumpkin soup, sticky treacle pudding, and Halloween cake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bar will pour themed cocktails - The Gallows, Blood Moon, Eyam Elixir - alongside family-friendly mocktails including Phantom Punch and Ghostly White Hot Chocolate.

Special Halloween edition of the Stoney Middleton heritage trail map - the most haunted walk in the Peak District

The stories behind those names aren’t imagined: guests can pick up a Haunted Heritage walking map and follow two routes - a shorter 45-minute loop perfect for families, or a longer adventure of around two hours - weaving through the dale and its legends. At key points, QR codes unlock songs, narration and vivid scene-setting that bring the past close enough to raise the hairs on your neck.

Expect stop-offs that locals whisper about: Black Harry Lane and its ghostly highwayman; The Moon Inn, still shadowed by an 18th-century murder; Lover’s Leap, echoing Hannah Baddeley’s fateful jump; The Boundary Stone, where vinegar-soaked coins marked the Eyam plague boundary; and the tragic tale of Allen and Clara (1758), young lovers cut down on the Winnats Pass and forever tied to Stoney Middleton.

Just outside the restaurant, a small woodland glade becomes Witches Wood - a gentle, child-friendly mini-trail with fog effects, eerie lighting, spooky soundscapes and seasonal décor. It’s a bite-sized adventure for younger visitors to explore before or after dining inside, adding just the right amount of shiver without the nightmares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything builds to Halloween Night on Thursday 31 October - a one-evening celebration of costumes, conviviality and cleverly spooky touches.

“Join us for a night filled with laughter, terrifyingly amazing food and horrifically great vibes. Put on your best costumes and bring everyone you know - it’s going to be a good one!” says the team. Fancy dress is warmly encouraged; advance booking is recommended for this popular evening.

“Stoney Middleton is already one of the most atmospheric villages in the Peak District, with stories of ghostly highwaymen, tragic lovers and eerie plague stones. This Halloween, we’re bringing those stories to life in a fun, family-friendly way - blending local heritage with delicious food and a touch of fright,” says Colin Hall, owner of The Cupola, which he opened in early 2024.

He adds: “The Ghost Story menu is our playful nod to the folklore on our doorstep. Pair that with the trails and Witches Wood, and you’ve got a Peak District Halloween that works for families as well as grown-ups.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors who want to linger can stay overnight in the luxury Rock Mill holiday apartments nearby to the restaurant. Whether you come for a comforting bowl of Ghoul-ash after a walk, a family amble through Witches Wood, or the full Halloween Night experience, The Cupola’s mix of food, folklore and friendly frights makes for a distinctly Peak District celebration.

When: 24–31 October 2025 (Halloween Night: Thu 31 Oct)

Where: The Cupola Kitchen & Rooms, Stoney Middleton, Derbyshire

What’s on: Limited-edition Ghost Story menu; self-guided spooky walks with QR-coded storytelling; Witches Wood outdoor mini-trail for kids; optional overnight packages. Collect the walking map at The Cupola; trails are self-guided.