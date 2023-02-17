The food arrived extremely quickly and we were instantly blown away by the size of the chicken sandwich. Served up on a large crusty bun, this sandwich was piled high with crunchy fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, pickles and lashings of chipotle sauce. We both commented on how we could have shared a sandwich but needless powered through these gargantuan chicken concoction with much delight. It must be said that the chicken was some of the best we’ve potentially had, with the smell and taste being truly authentic to what you’d expect from high-end fried chicken.

Having something like this on our doorstep was massively appealing and the way they’ve adapted their business model, ensuring there are plenty of events and activities taking place throughout the year, was a huge plus for these two foodies.

We’ve been to The Batch House a handful of times since they first opened their doors but mostly for snacks and drinks. We’ve been entertained by incredible musicians and bumped into friends who we haven’t seen in months, making for messy nights and all sorts of fun and frolics.

The food vendors at the establishment have always been quite varied and recently, several new kitchens have popped up but this time, we were here to try the tasty offerings of Cluck Shack, a fried chicken sandwich kitchen.

Letting the staff choose our meal, we ordered the Chipotle Chicken Sandwich, fries, mac n cheese and a salted caramel milkshake.

The fries were seasoned to perfection and the mac and cheese were just creamy enough, without being too overpowering and the Parmesan crisp on top was a nice touch. The salted caramel milkshake was the perfect accompaniment as despite its rich flavour, it was surprisingly light, even with the chunks of salted caramel in the bottom of the cup, which served as a great post-dinner dessert.

We’re ashamed to say that we didn’t manage to finish all of the mac and cheese but it didn’t stop us from taking the remainder of the milkshake home to enjoy on the journey back to our home.

Mick with the chicken sandwich

Shout out to The Hop Lamp bar who ensured we were spoilt with a great selection of beers during our visit. This only makes The Batch House more appealing, especially for football fans who might wanna call in for a drink before going to watch the Sprieites in action.

The Batch House continues to adapt and evolve as an establishment and we’ve been told that even more is yet to come at this wonderful food hall. However, you’ll have to keep your eyes peeled as we don’t want to give away all the secrets.

Get yourself down to The Batch House on Sheffield Road, take the family, take your friends and get stuck into a wide selection of amazing food and drink, all on the doorstep of Chesterfield.

If you want to see what we ate during our visit, head on over to The Official Meats And Cheats channel on YouTube and watch our vlog. Caution…it will make you hungry!

Mac n cheese and a salted caramel milkshake

Go to Meats and Cheats Facebook page by clicking here

Leala with the giant chicken sandiwch

The full meal pictured

Mac and Cheese

