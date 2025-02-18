Get our hands on some spicy savings with Morrisons limited edition Indian meal for just £10
Customers can spice up their evenings by choosing from favourites including Chicken Tikka Masala, Chicken Balti, Vegetable Samosa and Aloo Gobi Saag.
Bringing bold flavours to the dinner table, Morrisons is providing the perfect way to enjoy a hearty, flavourful feast for the whole family to share.
Designed for convenience, without compromising on taste, the Indian Meal Deal offers a variety of mains and sides that are great for sharing. Whether it’s a weeknight meal or a weekend treat, this deal makes it easy for all customers to enjoy a restaurant-quality experience at the heart of the home.
And we all know that choosing dishes from an Indian takeaway menu can take forever, and end up with so many dishes bought to try and cater for everyone that waste is inevitable. Well this way you can cater for everyone at a fraction of the price – and not wait for it to turn up!
Mains & Sides included within the deal:
MAINS
Morrisons Chicken Tikka Masala
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Butter Chicken
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Chicken Korma
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Chicken Jalfrezi
400G
£4.25
Morrisons HotNaga Chicken Curry
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Takeaway Lamb Rogan Josh
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Hot Chicken Tikka
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Chicken Balti
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Chicken Madras
400G
£4.25
Morrisons Vegetable Masala
400G
£4.25
SIDES
Morrisons Mixed Starter
330G
£4.50
Morrisons Onion Bhajis
300G
£2.50
Morrisons Chicken Tikka Samosa
200G
£3.00
Morrisons 12 Indian Selection Pack
272G
£3.00
Morrisons 4 Vegetable Samosas
200G
£2.00
Morrisons Pilau Rice
300G
£1.80
Morrisons Takeaway Tricolor Rice
300G
£1.80
Morrisons Chicken Pakoras
205G
£4.00
Morrisons Garlic & Coriander Naan Bread
2 x130G
£1.25
Morrisons Plain Naan Bread
2 x130G
£1.25
Morrisons Chapati
170G
£1.25
Morrisons Takeaway Aloo Gobi Saag
300G
£2.25
Morrisons Takeaway Bombay Potato
300G
£2.25
