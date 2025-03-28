'Gary Barlow's favourite hotel' in the Peak District throws launch party after takeover

By David Walsh
Published 22nd Mar 2025, 07:00 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2025, 11:22 BST
A dynamic hospitality duo threw a party to celebrate their take over of an upscale Peak District hotel loved by Gary Barlow.

Rob Hattersley and Stephen Atkinson said the Peacock at Rowsley was the jewel in the crown of their five Peak District venues.

The 400-year-old Peacock at Rowlsey has 15 bedrooms - Take That’s Gary Barlow is apparently a fan of the suite - and a fine dining restaurant boasting three AA rosettes.

Rob and Stephen took over from Lord Edward Manners, who lives at Haddon Hall, after 22 years of ownership.

Through Longbow Venues, the pair also have The Maynard in Grindleford, George in Hathersage, The Ashford Arms and another Peacock, at Owler Bar. A sixth venue is being teased.

Rob said: “I’m proud of all our venues but the Peacock at Rowlsey is really special, it’s the jewel in the crown and we are treating it differently to the rest of the estate.”

“At one time this was Gary Barlow’s favourite hotel,” he confirmed.

The Peacock has ditched bar meals to focus on a la carte and tasting menus, as well as afternoon teas.

The hotel has had a £500,000 makeover including a new lick of paint inside to make it “lighter.”

Guests were welcomed to a preview party. Have a look at our galley of pictures from the day.

Preview party at the Peacock at Rowsley

1. AVI01878.jpeg

Preview party at the Peacock at Rowsley Photo: Mark Averill

Stephen Atkinson, left, and Rob Hattersley of Longbow Venues at the Peacock at Rowsley.

2. AVI01742.jpeg

Stephen Atkinson, left, and Rob Hattersley of Longbow Venues at the Peacock at Rowsley. Photo: Mark Averill

Preview party at the Peacock at Rowsley

3. AVI01829.jpeg

Preview party at the Peacock at Rowsley Photo: Mark Averill

4. AVI01840.jpeg

The 400-year-old Peacock at Rowlsey has 15 bedrooms - Take That’s Gary Barlow is apparently a fan of the suite - and a fine dining restaurant boasting three AA rosettes. Photo: Mark Averill

