Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Derbyshire pub that closed down several months ago could be set to open its doors once again in the near future – after its former landlords left following an “unsustainable” rise in costs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Miners Arms in Brassington closed its doors on December 10, with the pub’s landlords – who had taken charge of the venue for three years – having seen a tenfold increase in their electricity bill.

In a social media post, the team that previously ran the pub explained: “The only reason we are closing is because our electricity bill went from £400 a month to £4,000 a month. There is no other reason as to this, which has made the pub become unsustainable.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is now, however, hope that new life will be breathed into the Miners Arms in the near future. Admiral Taverns, who own the pub, said that discussions were underway with a potential new partner – and that they hoped to open the venue again at the earliest opportunity.

The Miners Arms pub in Brassington closed its doors in December 2024.

A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns added: “We're in advanced discussions with an interested party and hope to reopen it as soon as possible.”

The pub was popular with customers, having earned a 4.5/5 rating based on 204 Google reviews – with visitors praising the venue’s “good selection of beers” and “lovely food.”