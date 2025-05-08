Fresh hope for future of Derbyshire pub which closed last year – after huge electricity bill increase made running the venue “unsustainable”
The Miners Arms in Brassington closed its doors on December 10, with the pub’s landlords – who had taken charge of the venue for three years – having seen a tenfold increase in their electricity bill.
In a social media post, the team that previously ran the pub explained: “The only reason we are closing is because our electricity bill went from £400 a month to £4,000 a month. There is no other reason as to this, which has made the pub become unsustainable.”
There is now, however, hope that new life will be breathed into the Miners Arms in the near future. Admiral Taverns, who own the pub, said that discussions were underway with a potential new partner – and that they hoped to open the venue again at the earliest opportunity.
A spokesperson for Admiral Taverns added: “We're in advanced discussions with an interested party and hope to reopen it as soon as possible.”
The pub was popular with customers, having earned a 4.5/5 rating based on 204 Google reviews – with visitors praising the venue’s “good selection of beers” and “lovely food.”
