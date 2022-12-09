Food hygiene ratings given to two Chesterfield restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Chesterfield’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
9th Dec 2022, 2:10pm
Coffee Stop Cafe, at Poolsbrook Country Park, Pavilion Drive, Chesterfield was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 3.
And Theresa Lambarelli Italian Cafe and Pasta Bar, at 7 Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield was given a score of two on November 3.
It means that of Chesterfield's 157 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 128 (82%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.