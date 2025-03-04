Five years on from Covid-19: How Derbyshire’s hospitality and tourism businesses have emerged stronger than ever

Five years have passed since the Covid-19 pandemic sent shockwaves through the hospitality, tourism, and food industries, forcing closures, reshaping customer expectations, and challenging the resilience of businesses across the UK. Now, as the sector looks ahead to 2025, it’s clear that many Derbyshire businesses have not only survived but emerged stronger, more purposeful, and more in tune with their customers than ever before.

From independent hotels to historic bakeries, the businesses that have thrived in the post-pandemic era have embraced purpose, storytelling, innovation, and a renewed connection to their local community.

According to Jen Bell, founder of Feather & Fern PR, a specialist Peak District based agency working with food, drink, and tourism brands across the country, their success highlights several key themes that have redefined the hospitality and tourism industries.

1. A True and Genuine Purpose

The businesses that have weathered the storm of Covid-19 all share a deep, authentic sense of purpose. For some, this meant refining their core mission, while others discovered an even stronger drive to support the local community and create unforgettable experiences for their guests.

"Purpose is about more than just offering a product or service—it’s about creating something that resonates with people. Businesses that have a clear and compelling purpose are better equipped to adapt, change, and thrive, even when the world around them is shifting," says Jen.

For many hospitality businesses, this renewed sense of purpose has meant deepening their connection to the region, celebrating local ingredients, and offering experiences that highlight Derbyshire’s unique heritage.

2. The Power of Storytelling and Emotional Connection

Many Derbyshire food, hospitality and tourism businesses have emerged stronger than ever

Customers today don’t just want great food or a comfortable stay—they want to feel connected to the places they visit. The most successful businesses have recognised the power of storytelling, using it to create deeper relationships with their guests.

Whether it’s the history behind a historic inn, the provenance of ingredients in a restaurant, or the heritage of an iconic Derbyshire dish, storytelling has become a vital tool in shaping visitor experiences. Businesses that effectively communicate their values, origins, and uniqueness have gained an edge in an increasingly competitive market.

"People want to know the story behind their meal, their stay, or the experience they’re booking. They want to feel part of something bigger, something with history and meaning. That emotional connection is what keeps customers coming back," says Jen.

3. Fearlessness and Innovation

The hospitality, tourism, and food sectors were among the hardest hit during the pandemic. Yet, for those that survived, innovation became the key to success. The businesses that thrived were the ones that adapted quickly—whether by introducing new technologies, evolving their offerings, or embracing creative solutions to unexpected challenges.

Outdoor dining, curated food experiences, immersive storytelling, and digital-first marketing strategies have all played a role in reshaping the industry. At the same time, businesses have had to think differently about what guests want—from bespoke, high-end experiences to more sustainable and locally focused offerings.

"Hospitality businesses that took bold steps—whether it was reinventing their menus, expanding their offering, or embracing digital storytelling—are the ones that have come out on top. Fearlessness in the face of change has been one of the biggest factors in post-pandemic success," says Jen.

4. Attention to Detail and Elevated Customer Expectations

One of the lasting effects of the pandemic has been the shift in customer expectations. Guests are more discerning, more experience-driven, and more focused on quality than ever before. Businesses that have thrived have recognised the importance of getting the small details right—from personalised service to immaculate presentation and carefully considered guest experiences.

The hospitality sector in Derbyshire has embraced this, with businesses doubling down on their commitment to quality, provenance, and exceptional service. The days of ‘good enough’ are gone—today’s visitors expect an experience that feels both authentic and exceptional.

5. Provenance and a Strong Connection to the Local Community

In the past five years, there has been a notable shift towards locally sourced, high-quality produce and experiences rooted in their surroundings. Customers care more than ever about where their food comes from, who makes it, and how it reflects the region’s identity.

This focus on provenance has become a defining feature of Derbyshire’s hospitality and tourism sector, with businesses championing local farmers, artisans, and suppliers. Hotels and restaurants are placing regional ingredients at the heart of their menus, and tourism brands are emphasising what makes Derbyshire and the Peak District unique.

"Customers aren’t just looking for a meal or a hotel stay—they want a connection to the place they’re visiting. They want to know that their experience is rooted in something real, something meaningful. That’s why provenance and community have become so important," says Jen.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Derbyshire’s Hospitality and Tourism Industry

As Derbyshire’s food, drink, and tourism businesses move into 2025, it’s clear that the past five years have been a turning point. Those that have embraced purpose, innovation, provenance, and community are not only surviving but thriving.

"Derbyshire’s hospitality industry is stronger than ever, and it’s been incredible to watch businesses adapt, evolve, and flourish.

"The next few years promise to be even more exciting, with businesses continuing to push boundaries, tell compelling stories, and offer unforgettable experiences. The future of hospitality here has never looked brighter," says Jen.