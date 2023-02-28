A beautiful home enjoys superb countryside views from its semi-rural location in Chesterfield.

The five-bedroom property at Church Street North, Old Whittington, dates back to the 17th century and has been sympathetically restored to offer flexible living space.

Accommodation includes spacious lounge/dining room, kitchen/diner, large garden room, downstairs cloakroom/wc, an upstairs study and four double bedrooms with the master having a dressing room and ensuite facilities.

Offers in the region of £575,000 are invited for the house which is set in stunning grounds containing a landscaped garden, ample off-street parking and a carport.

Solar panels and an electric vehicle charger are attached to the house.

Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Purplebricks. Call 0245 133251.

The property on Church Street North, Old Whittington, looks out onto countryside.

Kitchen/diner The hub of the home, this lovely kitchen/diner is fitted with integrated appliances and a stove.

Lounge/dining room Exposed stonework is a feature of this room which provides space for eating and relaxing.

Garden room Just look at those views of the countryside beyond the garden!