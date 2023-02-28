Five-bedroom Chesterfield home with roots in 17th century is on the market for £575,000
A beautiful home enjoys superb countryside views from its semi-rural location in Chesterfield.
The five-bedroom property at Church Street North, Old Whittington, dates back to the 17th century and has been sympathetically restored to offer flexible living space.
Accommodation includes spacious lounge/dining room, kitchen/diner, large garden room, downstairs cloakroom/wc, an upstairs study and four double bedrooms with the master having a dressing room and ensuite facilities.
Offers in the region of £575,000 are invited for the house which is set in stunning grounds containing a landscaped garden, ample off-street parking and a carport.
Solar panels and an electric vehicle charger are attached to the house.
Listed on the Zoopla website, the property is marketed by Purplebricks. Call 0245 133251.