Fish and Chips in Derbsyhire: Derbyshire's best chippies

When it comes to traditional British cuisine, you simply can’t overlook fish and chips.

Derbyshire has plenty of places to get them – here’s our pick for six of the greatest.

Did we miss any out? Be sure to let us know!

1. Chesters Chesters, 151 Sheffield Road, S41 7JH. Rating: 4.6/5 (based on 1,396 Google Reviews). "Really nice fresh fish! We also had the battered cheese which was so good." Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. The Bluebell The Bluebell, Church Lane, South Wingfield, Alfreton, DE55 7NJ. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 234 Google Reviews). "We love the Bluebell and come regularly, as my parents live nearby. The food is always delicious!" Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Tucker's Fish and Chips Tucker's Fish and Chips, 18 North Parade, Matlock Bath, Matlock, DE4 3NS. Rating: 4.5/5 (based 345 Google Reviews). "This place is up there with the best fish and chips I've had." Photo: - Photo Sales

4. The Frying Squad The Frying Squad, 130 The Common, South Normanton, Alfreton, DE55 2EP. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 223 Google Reviews). "Generous portions, huge pieces of fish, crispy batter and friendly staff." Photo: - Photo Sales