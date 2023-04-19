News you can trust since 1855
First look inside reopened historic Peak District country pub Ladybower Inn

An historic country inn close to a popular Peak District beauty spot has reopened after almost 12 months.

Lee Peace
By Lee Peace
Published 19th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST

The Ladybower Inn, nestled on the side of the A57 next to the Ladybower Reservoir, was officially reopened on Friday, April 7.

In a Facebook post, the team from the venue said: “The Ladybower Inn officially reopens after nearly a year closed.

“Come along for a nice cold pint. Our kitchen and en-suite accommodation will be open in the next two weeks so we are only open for drinks at the minute, but come along and see the new pub with it's new re-fit – all set with stunning scenery.”

The pub, which was opened as a coaching inn back in the 18th century, is owned by Batemans Brewery. In a social media post, the brewery said that “after several months of being closed, we are delighted that the pub is reopening.”

Batemans confirmed that seven en-suite bedrooms at the inn have been newly refurbished – including a honeymoon suite – and will be bookable in the “very near future.”

Here’s a first look inside.

The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona

1. The Ladybower Inn

The Ladybower Inn re opens under the guidance of Darren and Shona Photo: Dean Atkins

The Ladybower Inn's stylish bar

2. The Ladybower Inn

The Ladybower Inn's stylish bar Photo: Dean Atkins

The pub has a cosy interior

3. The Ladybower Inn

The pub has a cosy interior Photo: Dean Atkins

Wine lovers have plenty of choice!

4. The Ladybower Inn

Wine lovers have plenty of choice! Photo: Dean Atkins

