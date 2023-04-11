News you can trust since 1855
The Brampton Social Club opened on Thursday, April 6.

First look inside new Chesterfield bar as owner completely transforms old pub

A new bar has opened its doors in Chesterfield – with its new owner completing an extensive refurbishment of the former pub.

By Tom Hardwick
Published 11th Apr 2023, 14:27 BST

The Brampton Social Club is the latest addition to Chatsworth Road – welcoming customers for the first time last week.

Owner Santiago Perez has completely overhauled the former Alma pub over the last few months – and these nine pictures show customers what to expect from Chesterfield’s newest venue.

Santiago said that “an extensive amount of work has been done and it’s a totally different type of venue. You probably wouldn’t recognise it if you came into the Alma before.”

1. Old venue transformed

Santiago said that “an extensive amount of work has been done and it’s a totally different type of venue. You probably wouldn’t recognise it if you came into the Alma before.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The old bar from the Alma, which Santiago described as “beautiful”, has been kept - with that area of the venue being opened out.

2. Vintage bar retained

The old bar from the Alma, which Santiago described as “beautiful”, has been kept - with that area of the venue being opened out. Photo: Brian Eyre

Santiago said that the venue was a “very modern spin on a social club”, with “high chairs and tables in some areas, lots of wood, new floors, log-burning fires and refurbished toilets.”

3. Modern social club

Santiago said that the venue was a “very modern spin on a social club”, with “high chairs and tables in some areas, lots of wood, new floors, log-burning fires and refurbished toilets.” Photo: Brian Eyre

The new venue is ideal for those wanting to watch sports. Santiago said: “We’re going to show sports – we’ve got three screens and you can see one from wherever you are in the room. We’ve spent a lot of money on it, and it’s called a social club because we still want to keep that community element to it.”

4. Perfect place for sports fans

The new venue is ideal for those wanting to watch sports. Santiago said: “We’re going to show sports – we’ve got three screens and you can see one from wherever you are in the room. We’ve spent a lot of money on it, and it’s called a social club because we still want to keep that community element to it.” Photo: Brian Eyre

