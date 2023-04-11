First look inside new Chesterfield bar as owner completely transforms old pub

A new bar has opened its doors in Chesterfield – with its new owner completing an extensive refurbishment of the former pub.
The Brampton Social Club is the latest addition to Chatsworth Road – welcoming customers for the first time last week.
Owner Santiago Perez has completely overhauled the former Alma pub over the last few months – and these nine pictures show customers what to expect from Chesterfield’s newest venue.
1. Old venue transformed
Santiago said that “an extensive amount of work has been done and it’s a totally different type of venue. You probably wouldn’t recognise it if you came into the Alma before.” Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Vintage bar retained
The old bar from the Alma, which Santiago described as “beautiful”, has been kept - with that area of the venue being opened out. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Modern social club
Santiago said that the venue was a “very modern spin on a social club”, with “high chairs and tables in some areas, lots of wood, new floors, log-burning fires and refurbished toilets.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Perfect place for sports fans
The new venue is ideal for those wanting to watch sports. Santiago said: “We’re going to show sports – we’ve got three screens and you can see one from wherever you are in the room. We’ve spent a lot of money on it, and it’s called a social club because we still want to keep that community element to it.” Photo: Brian Eyre