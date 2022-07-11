First look inside new bar and coffee shop open in Chesterfield town centre

The new business offers a range of draught and bottled beer and cider, wine, fresh cocktails, fresh bean barista coffee and various hot and cold drinks.

It officially opened it’s doors at the beginning of June and is situated over two floors with an additional outside seating area.

All hot drinks can be made with plant based products including almond, soya, oat and coconut milk. The Hot Chocolate is also vegetarian and vegan friendly.Owners Simon Chidlow and Carlton Francis said: “Whether you’re looking for entertainment for all ages, affordable drinks or a space to host a small gathering or your next corporate event in our comfy upstairs area, you can rest assured that Empire will always try to accommodate.”

The business is child and dog friendly until 6pm daily and offers BSL (British Sign Language) for a number of its already growing customers.

Simon, who grew up in Chesterfield, said: “After Covid, everyone is eager to get back to normality, and we are excited to provide a space where people feel comfortable to do so.

“Local businesses bring with them a support for developing the local area and ultimately in supporting them, our customers are continuing to drive development in Chesterfield.

“Our aim is to support and work together with local independent businesses to help us all make a success and thrive.

“We have teamed up with Totally Cheesecakes and Bakes based in Clay Cross to offer locally made individual cheesecakes and this is the beginning of the food options available to come in the near future.”

Information on the offers and entertainment available can be found on Google, or Facebook and Instagram under @barempirechesterfield.

