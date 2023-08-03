News you can trust since 1855
The Old Black Swan in Crich is back open again.The Old Black Swan in Crich is back open again.
The Old Black Swan in Crich is back open again.

First look as historic Derbyshire pub built in 1700s reopened today by couple

A Derbyshire pub with centuries of history was reopened today – with a couple taking on the venue after a period of closure.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 14:46 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 15:22 BST

The Old Black Swan pub on Bowns Hill in Crich opened its doors to the public today – with the venue now under new management.

The Derbyshire Times was invited for a glimpse inside the venue, which was closed for a period, and these 13 photos show customers what to expect from the historic pub.

Married couple Rob and Emma Collyer, who have lived in Crich for the past five years, decided to take over the business.

New team at the helm

Rob said: “Emma and I are so excited to welcome everyone to The Old Black Swan and we can’t wait to share that community feel we already know Crich has in its bucket loads!”

Community atmosphere

Emma added: “We’ve already seen Crich and Derbyshire residents visit The Old Black Swan as customers, plus we know walkers stop by too, so we’d love to continue this and give the best experience to everyone that we would wish for ourselves.”

"Best experience" for customers

Emma said that the venue would offer food further down the line. She told customers to “watch this space, as more exciting news about food will be on its way back to The Old Black Swan in the upcoming months - with a new mouth-watering traditional pub food menu!”

Food offering in the future

