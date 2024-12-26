Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sip on a festive beverage to keep warm ☕

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many choose to participate in a Boxing Day dip

While many do it for charity, others take part for fun

Here are five festive drinks that will keep you warm

Taking a dip in the sea on Boxing Day is a great way to feel refreshed after the big day of Christmas.

Boxing Day dips have become a popular tradition, where members of the public run into the sea the day after Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While many choose to raise money for charity by taking part in the Boxing Day dip, others may just participate for the amazing feeling of a dip in the sea.

The most delicious festive drinks to help you warm after your Boxing Day dip (Photo: Adobe Stock) | Adobe Stock

While the adrenaline of the dip may keep your blood pumping, it is also important to keep warm after a dip in the sea during the middle of winter.

Wrapping up in a blanket with a hot, festive drink is one of the best ways to warm up after your dip.

Here are our picks for the best festive hot drinks to choose from after the Boxing Day dip.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hot Chocolate

A hot chocolate is a favourite of many, and not just during the festive season. However, a festive hot chocolate includes all the trimmings such as; marshmallows, whipped cream, sprinkles, a flake or even a candy cane. A deliciously sweet way to warm up.

Mulled Wine

Maybe a sip of alcohol is more your thing, and that’s when mulled wine becomes the ultimate choice for a hot drink. The warmth of the beverage combined with the sweetness might be just what you need after the dip.

Christmas Tea

There is nothing more British than a cup of tea, and it’s a very soothing way to warm up. People like their teas in all different ways, whether you add milk and sugar or keep it black. But the teabag is the main star, and there are many ‘Christmas teas' you can get your hands on from top teabag brands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gingerbread Latte

If you’re after a caffeine fix, then a coffee is an obvious choice. But if you’re in the mood for something festive then you can’t go wrong with a Gingerbread Latte. Gingerbread is one of the top Christmas flavours and scents, add creamy milk and you’re onto a winning winter.

Hot Toddy

This is one for the cocktail fans. Like a mulled wine, a hot toddy is a hot, alcoholic drink - but with different ingredients. A hot toddy is made up of whiskey, honey and lemon mixed into hot water.

What is your favourite festive hot drink? Let us know in the comment section below 👇