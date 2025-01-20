Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Feed the Family is back and better than ever at Brewers Fayre this February half term.

Giving families even more reasons to smile, dine out for less with a selection of great value meals and plenty of play activities, all from £15 for a family of four.

Available from 17th – 28th February, feeding the family this half term has never been easier and enjoy two mains and two kids meals for just £15 (previously £20)! Your bank and your kids will thank you.

Kids can choose from a selection of nutritious dishes, included Spaghetti Bolognese, Oven Baked Poppin’ Chicken and a Steak Burger, with each dish containing at least two of their five a day.

Feed the family for even less this half term with Brewers Fayre.

Whilst grown-ups can take their pick from hearty pub classics such as Fish & Chips; a signature Steak Burger with cheese and bacon; and a

Classic Beef Lasagne. For those hungry for more this half term, families can upgrade to include two additional kids meals or an extra side/ dessert for just £2.99 each.

For early risers, ensure kids are well and truly fuelled for any adventure and start the day right with a freshly cooked Full English with all your cooked and continental options for just £10.99.

Available to enjoy across Brewers Fayre’s nationwide, ensure breakfast is the most important meal of the day, with two kids under 16 eating to eat for free with every full paying adult.

Plus, families can come together no matter the weather with exciting play areas at select Brewers Fayre locations. Perfect for kids to exert their energy, enjoy 90 minutes of playtime for just £4.50, or if your kids can’t get enough, opt for a Play Pass which offers unlimited access for 2 weeks (£8), 1 month (£13), 6 months (£45).

For childminders and larger families, pick up a special pass for 4 kids, costing just £20 for 1 month.

Book your spot now for non-stop excitement!

With over 98 locations across the UK and located near a range of local attractions, discover your families happy place and head to your nearest Brewers Fayre this February half-term where you can play more and spend even less.