Sainsbury's sells this whisky for £46 - but we've found it for £27.98
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Bursting with fresh citrus and tamed with an underlying sweetness, this Talisker Skye Single Malt Whisky is an award-winning dram which will win over any fans of a complex Scotch.
Understandably, it usually commands some pretty high prices, with Master of Malt listing it for £45.95, and Sainsbury's asking £46 - but there's a way to beat that price quite significantly.
It's thanks to a deal on Amazon, offering a 42% discount over the recommended retail price of £48, and it brings the price of a 70cl bottle down to just £27.98. And that's with free delivery, too.
It comes in a presentation box, so it's perfect for a Father's Day gift idea, and what whisky lover wouldn't want to add one of these to their collection?
It serves up a beguiling mix of honeyed toasted oak, sappy wood, a hint of pepper and smoke, then apple turnovers and hints of lemon and lime Opal Fruits.
A drying and slightly less sweet finish leaves you with hints of spice and smoke, which is typical of the rugged coastal feel from any bottle of Talisker.
We don't know how long Amazon's deal will last, or how many bottles are in stock, so don't miss out on this one if you are eying up a bottle or two.
