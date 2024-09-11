“Excellent” community pub in Derbyshire town centre goes up for sale with £100,000 price tag

A pub in a Derbyshire town is up for sale – with the “well-established business” being given a £100,000 price tag.

Redemption Ale House, located on Ray Street in Heanor, has been placed on the market by its owners – with offers in excess of £100,00 being considered.

The venue has been listed on Rightmove, where it is described as an “excellent community micropub” and “well-established business” – offering “attractive outdoor areas.”

The micropub is a two storey end of terrace building, which has been open since 2016. The ground floor trading area was described by the estate agents as a “relaxing environment for approximately 50 covers, with tiled floor, part wood panelled walls and wood burning stove.”

The micropub offers eight regularly changing handpumps, and currently opens four days a week. It is a wet-led venue, but there is potential for new owners to introduce a food offering.

There is another trade area on the first floor, where the venue’s toilets are located – with space for a further 22 customers.

The exterior of the pub incorporates a walled courtyard beer garden, and a covered smoking area under an archway with wall mounted heaters. These areas provide room for another 32 customers – and a building to the rear of the courtyard has space for 20 more covers.

For more information, you can view the listing on Rightmove here.