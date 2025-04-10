Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A pub in Chesterfield town centre that has been closed for more than a year is set to welcome customers once again next month – with the owners of a nearby restaurant taking on the venue.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spread Eagle pub on Beetwell Street is set to open its doors once again in May – with the pub having sat empty after its former landlords closed the venue in December 2023.

The pub has been taken on by the owners of The Galleon Restaurant on St Mary’s Gate – who are celebrating the relaunch of the venue by giving away a two course meal for two people and overnight stay at ‘The Alley @ The Spread Eagle.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure of the pub was due to financial pressures, with a statement issued by the ex-landlords stating: “Unfortunately, due to the ever-growing challenges that we have faced as a result of the economic climate, we have made the tough decision to close The Spread Eagle.”

The Spread Eagle on Beetwell Street had been boarded up after closing down at the end of 2023 - but the pub is now set for a new lease of life.

A former coaching inn, the Grade II listed building was renovated during the Covid-19 lockdown and houses six luxury en-suite bedrooms.

More details on how to enter the giveaway can be found on The Spread Eagle’s or The Galleon Restaurant’s Facebook pages – with the new team at the helm adding that the winner will be picked on May 2 – the current provisional opening date.