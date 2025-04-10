Empty Chesterfield town centre pub set for new lease of life after more than 12 months of closure – with restaurant owners taking venue on
The Spread Eagle pub on Beetwell Street is set to open its doors once again in May – with the pub having sat empty after its former landlords closed the venue in December 2023.
The pub has been taken on by the owners of The Galleon Restaurant on St Mary’s Gate – who are celebrating the relaunch of the venue by giving away a two course meal for two people and overnight stay at ‘The Alley @ The Spread Eagle.’
The closure of the pub was due to financial pressures, with a statement issued by the ex-landlords stating: “Unfortunately, due to the ever-growing challenges that we have faced as a result of the economic climate, we have made the tough decision to close The Spread Eagle.”
A former coaching inn, the Grade II listed building was renovated during the Covid-19 lockdown and houses six luxury en-suite bedrooms.
More details on how to enter the giveaway can be found on The Spread Eagle’s or The Galleon Restaurant’s Facebook pages – with the new team at the helm adding that the winner will be picked on May 2 – the current provisional opening date.
