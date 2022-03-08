Duncombe Arms is a foodie getaway on your Derbyshire doorstep

Just 40 minutes from Chesterfield, the Ashbourne inn is the ideal venue for a weekend break, with its rustic-chic décor, blazing fires and views across the Dove Valley.

The dining experience is also amazing – it’s no surprise that the Duncombe Arms holds a Bib Gourmand award from Michelin Guide and two AA rosettes. It is also one of only three Derbyshire venues to make the Estrella Dam 100 best gastropubs in the country.

But while the level of the food may be stratospheric, the atmosphere in the inn is cosily down to earth. The Duncombe Arms pulls off the neat trick of offering modern British fine dining in the well-worn relaxed comfort of a village pub.

Confit chicken wing with salt baked turnip and confit Burford Brown yolk

Anong the starters on the menu, the dish that caught my eye was the confit chicken wing with salt-baked turnip and confit Burford Brown yolk (£8). It proved an excellent choice with a sharpness that cut through the richness of the chicken and egg.

For the main course, the salt-cured duck breast with buttered dill pickle, white beans and chestnut (£26) was heaven on a plate. Soft, earthy meat perfectly complimented by the beans and pickle.

I’m not usually much of a pudding person, but I couldn’t resist when I saw the rhubarb and custard souffle. This was a truly special dessert - playful and grown up, mixing childhood flavours with the highest quality execution. With the sweet custard and tangy fruit balancing each other perfectly, it was one of the best last courses I’ve ever had.

When you cast your eye over the wine list, you’ll definitely want to take advantage of the accommodation available at the Duncombe Arms, which has very much been designed as a ‘pub with rooms’. We stayed in one of the stunning Walnut House rooms in the pub grounds (pictured) which provided a touch of luxury and the ideal place to unwind away from it all – wholeheartedly recommended.

Salt-cured duck breast with dill pickle, white beans and chestnut

www.duncombearms.co.uk

The Duncombe Arms offers fine dining in the comfortable surroundings of a cosy village pub.

One of the luxurious Walnut House rooms at Duncombe Arms