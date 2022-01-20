Dronfield: Seven best pubs and bars in Dronfield

Using Google Reviews for reference, we’ve picked out the seven best pubs that Dronfield has to offer.
1. The Beer Stop at Dronfield
The Beer Stop at Dronfield, 2 Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XR. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 102 Google Reviews). "You'll struggle to find a better choice of beer. Perfect for gifts and a quick one for yourself."
2. The Travellers Rest
The Travellers Rest, High Street, Apperknowle, Dronfield, S18 4BD. Rating: 4.8/5 (based on 513 Google Reviews). "Stunning food. Incredible cider. Great value. Great service. Definitely worth a visit".
3. The Cross Daggers
The Cross Daggers, 2 Brown Lane, Coal Aston, Dronfield, S18 3AJ. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 169 Google Reviews). "Absolutely love this place. The staff always make you feel welcome."
4. THE UNDERDOG
THE UNDERDOG, 99 Chesterfield Road, Dronfield, S18 2XE. Rating: 4.7/5 (based on 106 Google Reviews). "Love The Underdog. Great beer with a huge selection of choice. Great atmosphere, friendly staff, will be back soon.
