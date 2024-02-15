Doors open at luxury dining restaurant within Derby city centre’s Nightingale Quarter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Located off London Road, adjacent to the Derbion shopping centre, The Pepperpot will be open seven days a week, serving drinks and gastro-style breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a strong focus on classic British, Mediterranean and American dishes, using locally sourced ingredients. A bijou cocktail bar and café area occupies the footprint of the historic building conversion, with an air-conditioned glass box extension housing the main restaurant to the rear. Wavensmere Homes and The Fulton Partnership have collectively invested in excess of £1m in the project.

Creating 25 new full- and part-time jobs, The Pepperpot is The Fulton Partnership’s sixth venue in the Midlands. The group is best known for The Butchers Bar and The Westgate Suites Wedding Venue, which are both in Long Eaton. Stables Hotel and The Bowling Green Inn are located adjacent to each other in Ashbourne, while The Saracens Head Steakhouse is in Meir, Stoke on Trent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Graeme Fulton, owner of The Fulton Partnership, said: “Becoming the custodian for such a grand Victorian landmark is an honour and we have set out to make the people of Derby as proud as we are of this unique new venue. The Pepperpot is our first city centre location and no expense has been spared. The interior is akin to a fine London hotel, with a refined heritage colour pallet and nods to the Art Deco era.

The Pepperpot restaurant at Wavensmere Homes' Nightingale Quarter in Derby city centre

“However, as with our other well-known establishments, we want the food to do the talking. Service will commence at 8:30am seven days a week, with breakfast and brunch favourites, such as a Full English, Eggs Royale, Benedict and Florentine. Our seasonal lunch and dinner menus each feature a selection of starters, main courses and desserts, including vegetarian and vegan options. Sunday should always be a highlight of the culinary week, so our roasts will be show-stoppers.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be fully booked throughout our opening day, which will be a magical Valentine’s to remember. We will be counting on the continued support of the 1,000 residents already living at the Nightingale Quarter, locals living across Derby, and visitors to the city, to make this the destination people come back to time and time again. With such a superb location - only a short walk from the Derbion shopping centre and Derby train station - The Pepperpot ticks all the boxes.”

The General Manager of The Pepperpot is Mike Millward who is a long-serving member of The Fulton Partnership’s team. Joseph Wood has been newly recruited as Head Chef, having previously worked in the same role at The Cottonworks Bistro in nearby Darley Abbey Mills.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wavensmere Homes commenced remediation and construction work at The Nightingale Quarter in late 2019. The 18.5-acre site is one of the UK’s most significant city centre regeneration projects. During the past four years, 95% of the 925 homes have already been matched with buyers, with construction work ongoing for the final phases. Well-specified one- and two-bedroom apartments are priced from £185,000.

Interior of the brand-new Pepperpot restaurant at Nightingale Quarter in Derby

James Dickens, Managing Director of Wavensmere Homes, said: “To have a restaurant of this quality on site at Nightingale Quarter is a huge asset to the community living on the doorstep and the city of Derby as a whole. The Pepperpot team has our full support and we can’t wait to see it become the heart and soul of this vibrant new neighbourhood.”