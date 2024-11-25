Wire Works Whisky English Oak

Award-winning Derbyshire Distillery White Peak is winding the clock back for its final release of the year.

The launch of Wire Works Whisky English Oak marks the first time the Distillery will be launching a limited edition off line, asking whisky-lovers to support bricks-and-mortar and their retail partners on the challenged high street.

Just 129 bottles of Wire Works Whisky English Oak will be available from 30th November – also known as Small Business Saturday - however these won’t be available online. Instead, there will be a limited number of bottles on the shelves of select bricks-and-mortar partners across the UK, as well as direct from the Distillery shop, encouraging support for local high streets and communities.

The whisky itself comprises Wire Works lightly-peated spirit initially matured in first fill ex-bourbon casks, and then finished for an additional 9 months in a virgin English Oak quarter cask. The cask uses regional English oak that has been coopered by Jensons in Yorkshire. The final spirit has notes of dark chocolate, dried fruits, walnuts and orange oil and has been bottled at 54.3% ABV.

For Distillery founders Claire and Max Vaughan the community and high street aspect of this project has been close to their hearts. Claire said: “For our special final release of 2024, we want to celebrate the in-person passion, knowledge and expertise of our high street retail partners who bring our products to life, transforming a simple transaction into a meaningful experience.”

Max continued: “This is a distillery-first for us, celebrating our commitment to craft, to provenance and to flavour. We invite our distillery friends and supporters to unplug from the rush and join us for this unique release. Wire Works Whisky English Oak is our opportunity for us to provide support to our bricks-and-mortar UK stockists on Small Business Saturday and into the festive season, encouraging people to visit their local high street and whisky retailer.”

White Peak is sharing the locations of partner stockists through their mailing list and via their social media channels this week, ahead of Black Friday, inviting consumers to unplug from the online rush, pretend its pre-1989 and head to the high street to grab a bottle of this unique release.

White Peak Distillery is open Monday – Saturday for shop visitors, with tours available every Thursday, Friday and Saturday.