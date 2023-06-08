News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire's White Peak Distillery produces new limited edition malt whisky with a difference

An award-winning Derbyshire distillery has produced a new limited edition malt whisky with an alternative flavour.
By Gay Bolton
Published 8th Jun 2023, 11:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 11:15 BST
The limited edition Wire Works Alter Ego single malt English whisky goes on sale this Saturday, June 10.The limited edition Wire Works Alter Ego single malt English whisky goes on sale this Saturday, June 10.
The limited edition Wire Works Alter Ego single malt English whisky goes on sale this Saturday, June 10.

Wire Works’ ‘Alter Ego’ , which goes on sale on Saturday, June 10, has rich fruit flavours and a different take to its background light peat.

Max Vaughan, founder of White Peak Distillery at Ambergate, said: “We’re always keen to showcase the innovation and creativity we ourselves enjoy. ‘Alter Ego’ is an example of how we are exploring and developing different approaches during our whisky-making to reveal new personality in our spirit.

“We’re still on a learning curve and it’s exciting to share this with customers and for the longer term we’re interested to get feedback on this release and hope that both our loyal Wire Works supporters and new whisky drinkers will enjoy the whisky for what it is – an approachable, fruit forward yet complex spirit with a wee bit more peat present in the glass.”

The casks used for the selected vatting lean more on first fill ex-bourbon than in previous releases, bringing emphasis to the fruit notes, along with a bolder range of vanilla.

Earlier this year, White Peak released Caduro – its first ever permanent expression to the distillery’s stable of whiskies.

The distillery was founded seven years ago by Max and his wife Claire and has won multiple awards.

‘Alter Ego’ bottled at 51.5% ABV will be available via the Distillery shop and online, as well as from trade partners including Berry Bros. & Rudd, Master of Malt and select independents nationwide. Retail recommended price: £65 per 70cl.

