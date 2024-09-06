Ringwood Hall Hotel in Brimington offers a spa with afternoon tea package.

A north Derbyshire hotel has been named among the UK’s top ten for spa places that serve afternoon tea.

Ringwood Hall Hotel at Brimington is a 19th century manor house that has been transformed into a beautiful retreat with six acres of manicured garden. Afternoon tea is served daily in the Coach House Restaurant or on the terrace. The options include a cream tea at £6.95, a vintage afternoon tea at £20 and a savoury afternoon tea at £22 per person.

The Garden Secret Spa in the grounds of Ringwood Hall offers a package of spa experiences, ranging from Girls’ Night In which provides four-hour access to the spa and welcome drink from £49 per person to the True Tranquility giving full day access until 6pm Fridays and Saturdays, any 60-minute treatment, two course light lunch or afternoon tea, a welcome smoothie shot and a complimentary pair of Garden Secret Spa flip-flops from £165 per person.

Treatments at the spa cost from £85 each and include Euphoric Balance Full Body Massage, Infinity Flow Warm Stone Massage, True Elysium Back, Face and Scalp Massage, The Double Indulgence – Back Massage and Facial.

Ringwood Hall Hotel is listed among hotels in Kent, Leicestershire, East Sussex, Perthshire, Hampshire, Cheshire, Suffolk and London in the table of top spas with afternoon tea compiled by experts at SpaSeekers.com

To find out more about Ringwood Hall Hotel or to book, visit https://ringwoodhallhotel.com