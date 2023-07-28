News you can trust since 1855
Derbyshire’s newest restaurant, The Machine Inn, welcomes first diners

Derbyshire’s newest restaurant, The Machine Inn, has welcomed its first customers this month.
By Callum RileyContributor
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:15 BST- 1 min read

Located at the former ‘Vault’ restaurant site, the Machine Inn is the second hospitality venue in Ashbourne from Henfox, the company behind Café Impromptu. Henfox will also be opening new venues in the old Nat West and Swiss Cottage buildings while refurbishing the historial Horns pub on Victoria Square.

Executive Chef, Dan Fincher who is responsible for all venues, worked previously in Michelin Star and AA rosette restaurants, including Gordon Ramsey’s at Claridges and the Waldorf Astoria Versailles. Dan describes the Machine Inn menu as “British classics with a modern twist”. The restaurant maintains a laid back atmosphere where walk ins are welcomed.

The logo pays homage to local corset makers Richard Cooper & Company, who were based in the town of Ashbourne for 125 years. The Machine Inn name is lifted from the original Machine Inn, which was situated on Sturston Road.

Smoked Haddock and Cheddar Cheese Fishcake from The Machine Inn, DerbyshireSmoked Haddock and Cheddar Cheese Fishcake from The Machine Inn, Derbyshire
Owners of Henfox, Chris and Andi Harvey commented “We are invested in contributing to the exciting changes in Ashbourne town centre. The Machine Inn is our second site, but our first day and evening venue that offers an affordable, yet great quality menu with a fine dining aesthetic”.

The restaurant also features four en-suite hotel rooms, opening later on this year. For more information, visit the Machine Inn website https://www.machineinn.com/

