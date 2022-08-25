Derbyshire's first single malt whisky goes up for auction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Numbered bottles of the first Wire Works Whisky are going up for auction.

White Peak Distillery at Ambergate released just over 5,000 numbered bottles of its Wire Works Whisky single malt in February which sold out in a few hours.

The distillery held back bottle numbers 1 - 12 of this first release, with a view to auctioning them to raise as much money as possible for two regional charities.

Derbyshire Wildlife Trust and The Peak District National Park Foundation are the beneficiary charities who will receive the auction proceeds. The distillery has previously worked with both on fundraising bottlings and activities, including limited edition spirit releases and local environmental initiatives.

Whisky Auctioneer is working in partnership with White Peak to host the auction live on its global-reaching site, with bids being accepted from August 26 to September 5.

Emma Davenport, partnerships officer at Derbyshire Wildlife Trust said: “Derbyshire Wildlife Trust are delighted to receive half of the proceeds from the White Peak Distillery Whisky Auction. White Peak Distillery is a valued partner who is actively engaged in our mission to combat the climate and nature emergency; and achieve our vision of a Wilder Derbyshire. The proceeds from the auction will support our work to ensure 33% of Derbyshire is managed for wildlife by 2030 and one in four people acting for wildlife.”

Sarah Slowther, manager of The Peak District National Park Foundation, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen by White Peak Distillery to receive donations from the auction. The donation will support our Connect Recover Thrive campaign which helps people to connect to the National Park and to experience the joy of nature, as well as helping landscapes and habitats to recover and thrive.”

For further information on the auction, go to https://whiskyauctioneer.com/wire-works-charity-whisky-auction