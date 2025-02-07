We asked our readers to tell us their favourite place to get a pint in Derbyshire – and these are the results!
Whether it is a quaint country pub or a bustling town centre venue, Derbyshire has a number of amazing places to grab a drink.
The full list can be found below, and the pubs are not ranked in any particular order – is there anywhere else you think should also be included?
1. Best places for a pint
Our readers have recommended the best places to visit for a pint this weekend across the county. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Junction, Brampton
Gaz Reddish said: “There’s only one place and that’s Junction Bar in Brampton, second to none.” Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Chesterfield Arms, Chesterfield
Rachael Pollard said: “The Chesterfield Arms is our favourite place for a pint.” Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe
Nick Shaw said: “Three Merry Lads, Cutthorpe. Great selection of pumps, good beer and the food is real value for money. And they’ve got a games room.” Photo: Google