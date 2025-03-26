Derbyshire’s best destination pubs, bars, boutique stays, cafes and farm shops are revealed – with shortlist announced for prestigious awards

Muddy Stilettos has announced the shortlist for its prestigious awards - with a number of Derbyshire pubs, bars, cafes, shops and hotels being nominated for prizes.

Muddy Stilettos has released the shortlist for its Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire 2025 Awards - which celebrate some of the best places to eat, drink, shop and stay across the region.

Voting is now open across 21 different lifestyles categories - including Best Bar, Best Boutique Stay, Best Destination Pub, Best Cafe and Best Lifestyle Store.

All regional winners across 35 different areas will be put forward for the ‘Best of the Best’ National Muddy Awards – with voting for the regional finals closing at 1.00pm on April 15.

Some of the businesses that have been nominated across Chesterfield, Derbyshire and the Peak District can be found below. For more information on other categories, or to submit your vote, head to the Muddy Stilettos website here.

These are some of the businesses across Derbyshire that have been shortlisted for awards by Muddy Stilettos.

Armisteads in Chesterfield has been shortlisted for the Best Bar award, along with Binary Bar (Mickleover), The Mixing House (Derby) and two Nottingham bars - Pepper Rocks and Pogo.

Dunston Hall Food Hall in Chesterfield is among the nominees for the Best Farm Shop/Deli ward - along with Howell & Marsdon (Ashbourne), Milk & Honey (Derby), Welbeck Farm Shop (Welbeck) and Maxey’s Farm Shop (Kirklington).

The Northern Light Cinema at Wirksworth has been shortlisted in this category. The other nominees are Derby Theatre (Derby), Elite Cinema & Theatre (Ashbourne), The Ritz (Belper) and Nottingham Playhouse (Nottingham).

