Derbyshire towns in top 20 table of UK cafes serving afternoon tea

Belper is runner-up to table-toppers Bowness-on-Windermere in the Lake District in a league compiled for Afternoon Tea Week which is running until August 14.

Experts from the care home and retirement living website Lottie gathered data on the number of cafés serving the meal, their average prices and ratings across areas in the UK.

Although they found that only 58% of Belper’s cafés serve afternoon tea (scoring 5.88/10), the town’s cafes boasted high scores for both its ratings (9.30/10), and prices (9.90/10).

Sharon Hilton, owner of The Vintage Tea Rooms, Chesterfield, where afternoon teas are served.

Cafes serving afternoon tea in Belper include The Perfect Cuppa on Strutt Street and Dot-teas Emporium on Bridge Street.

Chesterfield took 16th place in the list composed of 98 towns and cities. Despite only 32% of its cafés serving afternoon tea (scoring 3.23/10), the town’s businesses achieve high scores for their ratings (9.10/10) and prices (9.17/10).