Derbyshire town centre pub with late licence set to reopen – undergoing rebrand after months of closure

A Derbyshire venue will open its doors again – having closed down permanently at the end of last year.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 22nd Mar 2024, 13:21 GMT
The Borough Arms, located on Bath Street in Ilkeston, is set to launch in the coming weeks – with the pub having sat empty for three months.

The venue was formerly known as The Lounge, and closed its doors permanently on Christmas Eve last year – before being placed on the market for a new owner.

The pub is now under new management, and photos shared on social media have shown new signage being installed at the rebranded venue.

The Lounge in Ilkeston has been rebranded as the Borough Arms.The Lounge in Ilkeston has been rebranded as the Borough Arms.
The Lounge in Ilkeston has been rebranded as the Borough Arms.

The Lounge was one of the few premises in Ilkeston town centre with a late licence – previously staying open until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

For more information ahead of the pub’s opening, head to the Borough Arms Facebook page here.

